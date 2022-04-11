Node Runners (NDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437,483.83

Node Runners (NDR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.80 or 0.00042224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $437,483.83 and $1,415.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00105892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

