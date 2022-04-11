Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

