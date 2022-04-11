Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.22. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.