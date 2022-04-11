Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,400 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 322,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

