Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $597.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $524.19 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.