Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 442.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

PTON stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

