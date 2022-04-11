Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,696,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

