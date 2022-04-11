Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,795 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

