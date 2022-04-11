Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,747 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

