Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,206,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $23,468,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,796,000 after buying an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 566,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 260,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

