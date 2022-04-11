Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NOG stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

