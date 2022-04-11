Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $44.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

