Northland Securities Raises Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target to $43.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.14.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

