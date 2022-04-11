Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.30.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:NOC traded up $5.42 on Monday, hitting $469.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,650. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.29 and its 200 day moving average is $394.01. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

