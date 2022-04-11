Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 155.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%.

NVFY stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVFY. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

