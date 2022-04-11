NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -153.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

