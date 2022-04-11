Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 91,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,977,070 shares.The stock last traded at $103.85 and had previously closed at $106.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Nutrien by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

