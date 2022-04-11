Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NUW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. 696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,484. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

