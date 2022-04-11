Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NEA opened at $12.71 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

