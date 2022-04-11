Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE JHAA opened at $9.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

