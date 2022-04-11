Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE JQC opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 219,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

