Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

JQC opened at $6.10 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 219,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $434,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.