Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:JFR opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.