Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

JGH opened at $13.92 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

