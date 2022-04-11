Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NID opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.