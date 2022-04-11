Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

