Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NMS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

