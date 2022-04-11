Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NUV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.33. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,429. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.