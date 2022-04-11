Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NXJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

