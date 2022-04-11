Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NUO opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

