Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JPC opened at $8.40 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.