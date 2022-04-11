Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NSL opened at $5.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.