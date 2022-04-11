Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $531,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.