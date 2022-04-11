NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,223.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NVR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock traded up $29.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4,322.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,871.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,151.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $4,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

