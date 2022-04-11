Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 351.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 7.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in AES by 8.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 6,107,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.