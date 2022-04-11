Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes $444,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 219,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock remained flat at $$131.87 during midday trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

