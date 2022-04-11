Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after buying an additional 2,275,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AES by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AES by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 6,107,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,515. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

