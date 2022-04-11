Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OAS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $158.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $128.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.