Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

