Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $98,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.46. 6,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.81 and its 200-day moving average is $321.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.09 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

