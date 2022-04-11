Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director William B. Skoglund Sells 4,557 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 158,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

