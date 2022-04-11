Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.