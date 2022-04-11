OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

