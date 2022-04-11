Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,164 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

