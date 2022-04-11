Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 243 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $101.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.96.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

