Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,347 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 322,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,637,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $9,370,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

BBVA opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

