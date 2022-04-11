Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.37. 12,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,315. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.