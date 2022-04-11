Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ryder System by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.