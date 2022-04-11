Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

OLLI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,873. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

