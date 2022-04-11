Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Workiva by 74.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.99. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

